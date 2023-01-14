Letter from the Archbishop — Opportunities for Life collection

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On Jan. 21-22, parishes will take up the collection for Opportunities for Life. The four Kentucky dioceses hold this collection near the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade (Jan. 22), as part of the Kentucky bishops’ unified message advocating for a pro-life culture in our Commonwealth.

In our archdiocese, this collection provides resources to pregnant women and families in crisis, including through material assistance and programming at Catholic Charities of Louisville and the Office of Family and Life Ministries.

I am pleased to announce that the 2022 Opportunities for Life collection will fund $42,414 for programming to support new and expecting parents.

The Opportunities for Life collection is stewarded by Catholic Charities. The Family Support Services department administers the Lifeline Fund, which assists pregnant or new mothers experiencing financial distress (rent, utilities, medical bills) who are referred by Catholic Charities, partner agencies or parishes. This department also provides programming for expecting (Mother-Infant Care) and new parents (Mama Matters), convenes the grant-funded partners to look for opportunities to collaborate, and extends professional social work guidance to parish volunteers who are supporting expecting parents.

In addition to the programs already in place to assist new and expecting parents, Catholic Charities also oversees the new “Walking With Moms In Need” program, a local iteration of the national program through which Catholic parishes and communities “walk in the shoes” of local pregnant and parenting women in need. (The web page www.walkingwithmoms.com provides more information about this national initiative.)

The local program is being rolled out in multiple parishes in early 2023, with a new training program and support system in place and operating by January. Parishes will provide all manner of assistance and connectivity to mothers and families assigned to them by Catholic Charities, which receives referrals from partnering agencies throughout the areas served by the archdiocese. With the tender love of Christ expressed in a real and effective manner, participating parishes and entities bring hope and a brighter future to those in most need.

For stories and more information about these programs, see www.therecordnewspaper.org. As you consider your gift, please pray that those experiencing an untimely pregnancy will have the courage to seek help and affirm life as we pray that our culture strengthens its resolve to support both unborn children and their parents. Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville