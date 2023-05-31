Mayor visits St. Rita School

St. Rita School students raised their hands to ask questions as Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke during a classroom visit May 23. (Photo Special to The Record)

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg visited St. Rita School in Okolona May 23 where he spoke to students and answered questions about his responsibilities as the city’s leader.

During Catholic Schools Week, celebrated Jan. 29-Feb. 4, students started a project focused on community and members of St. Rita faculty invited the mayor to visit the school.

“Given the mayor was newly elected we wanted to share with him how unique our school community is and how our student population represents the larger community in terms of diversity,” said Dana Nicholson, the school’s counselor.

Father Mike Tobin, pastor of St. Rita Church, said one of the third-grade classrooms the mayor visited included students whose families come from various African nations, Cuba and Mexico.

St. Rita student Cameron Lincoln presented Mayor Craig Greenberg with a book called “In a Class of Our Own,” which was created by teacher Angie Breeding using students’ stories and drawings. Father Mike Tobin, counselor Dana Nicholson and St. Rita’s principal Neil Hulsewede looked on. (Photo Special to The Record)

Father Tobin said he was impressed with the students during the visit.

“They described our concern for practicing virtues, assisting the poor, going to church and praying daily,” he said.

The students presented the mayor with a copy of a book titled “In a Class of Our Own.” Created by teacher Angie Breeding, it includes students’ stories and drawings detailing what sets the school apart.

Nicholson said students also shared with the mayor what makes St. Rita special to them, such as the diverse student body and their community outreach projects.