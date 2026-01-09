Letter from the Archbishop — Opportunities for Life collection will be Jan. 17 & 18

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of Jan. 17-18, parishes will conduct the collection for Opportunities for Life (OFL). The four Kentucky dioceses hold this collection near the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade (Jan. 22) as part of the Kentucky bishops’ unified message advocating for a pro-life culture in our Commonwealth.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, proceeds from this collection will support pregnant women and families in crisis by providing resources, including material assistance and programs offered through Catholic Charities of Louisville and the Office of Family and Life Ministries.

The Opportunities for Life collection, which is stewarded by Catholic Charities of Louisville, funds programs that support new and expecting parents. Administered by the Community Support Services department, the Lifeline Fund assists pregnant or new mothers experiencing financial difficulty through the Mother-Infant Care and Mama Matters programs. In addition, professional social work guidance is extended to parish volunteers who support expecting parents.

Catholic Charities and the Office of Family and Life Ministries also oversee “Walking with Moms in Need,” a local iteration of the national program in which Catholic parishes and communities accompany local pregnant and parenting women in need. Parishes are connected to mothers and families assigned to them by partnering agencies.

Thank you for considering your gift for Opportunities for Life. Please pray that those experiencing an untimely pregnancy will have the courage to seek help and choose life and that our culture strengthens its resolve to support both unborn children and their parents. Please know that I remain,

​​​​​Sincerely in the Lord,

​​​​​Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

​Archbishop of Louisville