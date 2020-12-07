Letter from the Archbishop — Collection will support retired religious

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

May God bless you! This weekend our Archdiocese will take up the annual collection for retired religious. In his letter to the Galatians, St. Paul urges us to remain steadfast in helping others: “Let us not grow tired of doing good, for in due time we shall reap our harvest, if we do not give up” (Gal 6:9). During these unprecedented times, many are hurting and need our assistance, including elderly religious.

As you may know, senior religious were instrumental in establishing Catholic schools, hospitals, and charitable agencies. Often this progress came at great sacrifice, and many older sisters, brothers, and religious order priests served for little to no pay.

Today, hundreds of religious communities do not have enough retirement savings and struggle to provide for a growing number of elder members. COVID-19 has only increased the challenge to provide adequate care.

Your gift to the Retirement Fund for Religious provides vital funding for medications, nursing care, and more. If you are unable to give during Mass, please mail your offertory envelope to your parish or donate through your parish’s online giving platform, if available.

In these difficult days, you may feel as though your generosity has been exhausted. I ask just two things. First, please join me in praying for God’s protection for all our elderly religious. Second, please support the Retirement Fund for Religious collection as you are able — and know that women and men religious across the country hold you and your loved ones in grateful prayer.

You and your family are in my prayers.

Sincerely yours in our Lord,

Most Reverend Joseph E. Kurtz, D.D.

Archbishop of Louisville