Cathedral retreat will reflect on healing divisions May 15-16

The Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth St., will host a retreat called “Risen Life: Starting Anew” May 15 and 16 with in-person and virtual options. The presenter will be Father Adrian Burke.

The retreat will reflect on “Jesus’ call to gather the scattered and heal divisions among us and to cultivate in ourselves and within our communities a greater desire for inclusion and solidarity,” an announcement from the Cathedral said.

Session one will take place May 15 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and session two will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Session three will be May 16 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Limited in-person attendance will be in the Cathedral’s Adult Formation Room. Contact Angela Wiggins at awiggins@cathedraloftheassumption.org to register. For the Zoom link, contact Joan Huber at jehuber@gmail.com.