Letter from the Archbishop — Collection supports ‘those who serve’

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! I am writing to ask for your prayerful support for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA (AMS), as part of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s participation in the 2022 Triennial National Collection. This collection will be taken up in our parishes on November 5-6, 2022.

The AMS was established by Saint John Paul II in 1985 to provide the Catholic Church’s full range of pastoral ministries to those in the United States Armed Forces. The mission of the Archdiocese is “Serving Those Who Serve,” and it provides the same pastoral care and services as any other Catholic diocese. The AMS provides pastoral care to Catholics serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, enrolled in U.S. Military Academies, undergoing treatment at any of the 153 Department of Veterans Affairs’ Medical Centers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Guam, working in civilian jobs for the federal government beyond U.S. borders, and the families of these individuals.

While the salaries and retirement of military chaplains are paid for by the government, the AMS receives no funding from the military or the government to support programs and services vital to the Archdiocese for the Military Services, including vocations, evangelization and catechesis, sacramental records, and veterans affairs. Unlike a conventional diocese, the AMS has no parishes or parish registries and no weekly collections. Thus, it relies solely on the generosity of private donations to support its programs and services.

Your support of the 2022 Triennial National Collection for the AMS will bring the Gospel, the sacraments and other forms of spiritual support to men and women who serve our country and defend our freedoms, including parishioners and families from our Archdiocese. Thank you for your generosity. Know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville