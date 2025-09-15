Letter from the Archbishop — Collection for Catholic higher education to be Sept. 20-21

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On Sept. 20-21, the annual collection for Catholic higher education will be conducted in all parishes. Proceeds from this collection will benefit Bellarmine University, Spalding University and the Catholic University of America.

Catholic colleges and universities educate students in the richness of the Catholic intellectual heritage, so students are prepared to serve the Church and nation as Catholic leaders. The Gospel values and academic excellence that are the hallmark of Catholic higher education provide a compelling witness of faith in the civic, educational, medical, legal, business, arts, political and non-profit arenas. The ability to bring together faith and reason in Catholic colleges and universities is especially important as we proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ and advance the common good in today’s world.

Your generosity will make Catholic college education available to students who otherwise might not be able to attend. Thank you for your support of Catholic higher education. Please know that you and your families are in my prayers.

Know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville