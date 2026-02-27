Letter from the Archbishop — Catholic Relief Services Collection is March 14-15

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord!

Parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville will take up the Catholic Relief Services Collection March 14-15. Your support for this collection provides emergency international assistance to victims of war and natural disasters; assists migrants and refugees who need housing, education, and specialized legal assistance; and supports travelers and others whose livelihoods require special pastoral support to access the sacraments.

The Catholic Relief Services Collection benefits six Catholic agencies that offer aid to vulnerable communities, including Migration and Refugee Services for refugee resettlement, the Secretariat of Justice and Peace for advocacy, and the Holy Father’s Relief Fund for emergency relief.

Among the initiatives supported by this collection is the anti-human trafficking program overseen by Migration and Refugee Services. This program works to combat human tracking, provide education and training to raise awareness, and provide support for human trafficking victims. In addition, the funds help the six Catholic agencies reveal Christ’s love to the vulnerable refugee, the immigrant family, and those who are poor and marginalized.

Your support of the Catholic Relief Services Collection empowers and brings healing to communities affected by poverty and injustice here and around the world. I ask you to prayerfully consider how you can support the collection this year. To learn more about the collection and the people who benefit, please visit www.usccb.org/catholic-relief.

Thank you for your generous support of the Catholic Relief Services Collection. Please know that I remain,

Sincerely in the Lord,



Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop of Louisville