Let’s Dance Louisville set for June 17

The Cathedral of the Assumption will host the next Let’s Dance Louisville fundraising event June 17 at the Louisville Marriott Hotel, 280 W. Jefferson St.

The local event is inspired by the network television show Dancing With the Stars. Twelve “local celebrities” will compete, according to an announcement from the cathedral. The event raises awareness and funds for the cathedral’s Feed My Neighbor ministry, which serves people who are homeless and hungry.

Cocktails and silent auctions will begin at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the competition at 8 p.m. The winner of the competition will be announced that night at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased by visiting letsdancelouisville.org.