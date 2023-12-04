Laudato Si’ leader to present workshop

“Acting Locally to Sustain Our Earthly Home,” is the title of a three-hour workshop scheduled to take place at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, at 9 a.m. Jan. 20.

The event will be led by John Mundell, who Pope Francis appointed last year to lead the Laudato Si’ Action Platform to care for the Earth. The platform is a global movement committed to caring for creation and creating a more sustainable world.

Mundell is an environmental engineer who has worked to clean up thousands of toxic sites around the world, according to an announcement from Epiphany. He will share stories about his work and address the public debate around climate change.

Mundell will also guide representatives from local parishes through a planning process that “allows them to see possibilities for change at the local level and how those changes can have an impactful, ripple effect,” the announcement said.

The event is free and open to the public. Parishes are encouraged to send two or more representatives. To register visit epiphanycatholicchurch.org. For more information, contact Mark Reilly at markreilly789@gmail.com. To learn more about the platform, visit https://laudatosiactionplatform.org/about/.