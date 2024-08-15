Latest episode of ‘What’s New in ArchLou’ available now

The August installment of the “What’s New in ArchLou Podcast” features Father Bill Hammer, pastor of St. Margaret Mary and St. William churches, and Jason Hall, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky, which represents the commonwealth’s four bishops in matters of public policy. They join host Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Louisville, to discuss the Catholic Church’s teachings about the faithful’s involvement in public matters, such as elections.

The archdiocese’s monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” an announcement from the archdiocese said. The podcast, part of the Arch Lou Podcast Network, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith Channel and the Archdiocese of Louisville’s website, www.archlou.org, and its YouTube Channel and Facebook page. New episodes are released on the first Tuesday of each month.