Additional priests receive new appointments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective July 15, 2025, unless otherwise noted.

Reverend Robert D. Barnell

Reverend Robert D. Barnell has been appointed to serve as pastor of St. Bartholomew Church. He previously served as pastor of the Church of the Ascension.

Father Barnell, born in Louisville, was ordained on May 26, 2018. He attended major seminary at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology in Cincinnati.

Previously, Father Barnell served as pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky. He has also been assigned to the following parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville: St. Augustine in Lebanon, Holy Name of Mary in Calvary, St. Bartholomew and St. Edward, where he served the Hispanic community.

Administrator Appointment:

Reverend Matthew Millay will serve as administrator of the Church of the Ascension. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at Holy Spirit Church and St. Leonard Church.

Associate Pastor Appointment:

Reverend Mark M. Hamilton will serve as associate pastor of Holy Spirit Church and St. Leonard Church. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky.

Other Official Appointments:

Very Reverend Anthony L. Chandler, KCHS, will serve as presbyteral moderator of the Church of the Ascension. This assignment will coincide with his responsibilities at Holy Spirit Church, St. Leonard Church, St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., as well as his duties as vicar for priests and director of priest personnel.

Reverend Pablo A. Hernández is being granted time to address health concerns, effective June 26, 2025.

