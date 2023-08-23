Knights host 22nd annual ride for Wednesday’s Child

The 21st annual Motorcycle Ride for Wednesday’s Child — a local nonprofit that serves foster children and foster and adoptive families — will take place Sept. 10. The rain date is Sept. 17.

The event is presented by the Knights of Columbus — Monsignor William McKune Council 14471, Monsignor Newman Council 4665 and St. Michael Council 15525.

Registration will begin at noon at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 903 Fairdale Road. Participants will ride from St. Teresa to My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown, Ky., and return for food and games at the parish.

The cost is $25 per rider and $10 for each passenger.

All the proceeds will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for children served by Wednesday’s Child. The gifts will be given to the children during an annual Christmas party hosted by the Knights.

For more information, contact Steve Arnold at 439-9525 or steve.saraharnold@yahoo.com.

Donations are welcome and may be made payable to: the Knights of Columbus Newman Council and mailed to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 16122, Louisville, Ky., 40256.