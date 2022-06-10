Father Albert L. Wilson, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died June 9. He was 95 and had been a priest of the archdiocese for 71 years.

Father Wilson, a native of Louisville, attended St. Louis Bertrand and St. Columba schools for elementary school, St. Xavier and St. Mary for high school and St. Mary College. He attended St. Meinrad School of Theology for major seminary and was ordained a priest in May 1951.

Father Wilson served as pastor at Holy Cross Church, St. Basil Church, Mother of Good Counsel Church and St. Theresa Church in Rhodelia. He served as associate pastor at St. Rita Church, Christ the King Church, St. Athanasius Church and St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley.

Father Wilson served as spiritual director for the Cursillo Movement and Director of the Bishop David Apartments following retirement in June 1996.

He is survived by several nephews.

Arrangements are pending. The Record will update the information as it’s available.