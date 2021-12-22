The legacy of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated Jan. 17 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., with an annual observance sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The 37th Community-wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration begins at 10 a.m. and will have a quote as its theme “My Long Walk is Not Yet Ended — Nelson Mandela.”

The prayer service will include music by the archdiocesan Gospel Choir, Scripture and reflection.

For more information, call the Office of Multicultural Ministry at 471-2146.