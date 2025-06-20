Innocent people are dying; peace must be sought, pope says

Pope Leo XIV looked at the control panel in the Vatican Radio shortwave transmission center at Santa Maria di Galeria outside of Rome June 19. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

ROME — People must work together to find solutions to today’s conflicts, Pope Leo XIV said.

Renewing an appeal for peace, he underlined the importance of trying “at all costs to avoid the use of weapons and seek dialogue through diplomatic means” during a brief interview with the Italian state television station, RAI Uno.

“We can come together to look for solutions. So many innocent people are dying, and we need to always promote peace,” he said June 19, responding to a journalist’s question about current world crises.

The pope said today’s crises are “truly troubling. Day and night, I try to follow what is happening in so many parts of the world. We mainly talk about the Middle East today, but it’s not only there.”

“Like I said yesterday at the (weekly general) audience, I would like to renew this appeal for peace,” he said in his first interview since becoming pope May 8.

The pope spoke with the RAI TV crew, which was waiting at the gates of the Vatican property outside of Rome at Santa Maria di Galeria where he had made an impromptu visit.

Along with officials from the Dicastery for Communication and the Vatican City State governor’s office, Pope Leo visited Vatican Radio’s transmission center and the site where a large dual-use solar farm is being planned.

The 1,060-acre site about 11 miles northwest of Rome is home to Vatican Radio’s shortwave transmitters and transmission center. Pope Francis set up a commission a year ago to develop an agrivoltaic system in which solar panels coexist with crops, livestock or both.

Pope Leo told RAI Uno he hoped the solar project would be successful, and that it would make a real environmental contribution to the area, to the Vatican and all of Italy.

The project aims to make Vatican City completely energy sustainable, that is, to derive all its energy needs from renewable sources, primarily solar power.

Pope Leo said they still need to finalize some agreements, “but it’s a beautiful opportunity and I think this commitment from the church also offers the world an example; it’s very important.”

“We all know the effects of climate change, and it is necessary to truly care for the whole world, for all of creation, as Pope Francis so clearly taught,” he said.

The Vatican press office had said the pope met the staff at the radio’s transmission center and asked about “the operation of the antennas, transmissions and the digital disaster recovery system.”

“Pope Leo emphasized how during his missionary work in Latin America and Africa, it was valuable to be able to receive Vatican Radio’s shortwave transmissions, which reach places where few broadcasters can reach, and he reaffirmed the missionary value of communication,” it had said.

When asked by RAI Uno to elaborate more about listening to Vatican Radio, he said he would bring a small radio with him during his travels, especially when he was the prior general of the Augustinians.

“At night I would always hear the news, a nice word, and for this, this service of Vatican Radio is so important,” he said.

RAI Uno also asked Pope Leo about the visit, which fell on a Vatican holiday — the feast of the Body and Blood of Christ. The pope said it offered the “perfect opportunity to get out of the city for a bit.”