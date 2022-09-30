Information sessions on amendment #2 will be offered in Louisville and Springfield

Information sessions for those interested in learning more about amendment #2, which will be on the ballot in November, will be presented in Louisville and Springfield, Ky., in October. The sessions will also include training for those interested in educating others about the proposed amendment.

Stuart Hamilton, pro-life activities coordinator for the Archdiocese of Louisville, will be the presenter. He will discuss the status of abortion laws in Kentucky, the changing landscape of respect life ministry and will highlight amendment #2, which would amend Kentucky’s constitution.

The amendment states, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

Supporters of the amendment will vote yes; a vote of no will oppose the change to the state constitution.

He will also address common myths and misconceptions about abortion laws and allow time for questions.

The sessions are set for: