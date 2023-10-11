Indigent burial program to host All Souls Day service

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Indigent Burial Program will host a prayer service in observance of All Souls Day at noon Nov. 2 at Meadow View Cemetery, 11616 Deering Road.
The Indigent Burial Program provides graveside services for individuals who are homeless or needy.
Its “mission is to make sure every individual receives a personalized and respectful service that memorializes their life on earth,” according to Catholic Charities. “We want to ensure, as a community, that everyone who exits this life and enters the next, is surrounded by people who care about them.”
For information about how to support the program, visit https://cclou.org/family-support-services/, call 637-9786, ext., 340, or email mwhisman@archlou.org.
All are welcome to attend the service.