Indigent burial program to host All Souls Day service

Volunteers, including members of the Flaget Alumni Association, assisted with the burial of an indigent woman Aug. 26, 2021, at Meadow View Cemetery on Deering Road. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Indigent Burial Program will host a prayer service in observance of All Souls Day at noon Nov. 2 at Meadow View Cemetery, 11616 Deering Road.

The Indigent Burial Program provides graveside services for individuals who are homeless or needy.

Its “mission is to make sure every individual receives a personalized and respectful service that memorializes their life on earth,” according to Catholic Charities. “We want to ensure, as a community, that everyone who exits this life and enters the next, is surrounded by people who care about them.”

For information about how to support the program, visit https://cclou.org/family-support-services/, call 637-9786, ext., 340, or email mwhisman@archlou.org.

All are welcome to attend the service.