Bulletin Board — October 12, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A pizza party will follow Mass. To help with planning, RSVP to Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

Rachel’s Vineyard, a weekend retreat for men and women suffering after an abortion, will be held Nov. 3-5, in Owensboro, Ky.

For more information, contact Rita at 270-474-4707 or retreats@hopeafterabortionky.com. More information is also available at HopeAfterAbortionKY.com.

“Re-Membering Ourselves with Cory Lockhart” will be presented on Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky.

Participants will be encouraged to slow down and connect through meditation, journaling and creative play. To register, visit www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Barry Mudd will speak on “Offering Ourselves in the Celebration of the Eucharist.”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 502-442-9302.

YOUNG ADULTS

Young Catholic Professionals will host a Holy Hour with adoration at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. followed by a networking happy hour at Monnik Beer Co. at 8 p.m.

Adults under 40 are welcome to attend. Membership is not required. Go to www.ycplouisville.org/ for more information.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

The Schuhmann Homeless Service Center, a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours, is in need of volunteers and clean, new or gently used towels, comforters, blankets and sheets in all sizes.

Contact Jim Nix, the center’s director, at 589-6696 to plan a delivery time and for volunteer opportunities.

SUPPORT GROUP

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

THE ARTS

A Kelty Organ Recital, part of the Cathedral Concert Series, will present a Halloween program by Dr. Philip Brisson, organist, on Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

A reception hosted by the Cathedral Bourbon Society will follow. The recital is free and open to the public.

HERE AND THERE

Preaching in the Park, a reading of the Gospel of Mark, is planned for Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the amphitheater in Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Dominican Father Bartholomew Calvano will proclaim the entire Gospel of Mark. In case of rain, the reading will be moved to Nov. 2.

A “Howlin’ Halloween Dance” with The Checkmates will be held at St. Athanasius Church in the parish hall, 5915 Outer Loop, on Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission, limited to those 21 and over, is $20 per person at the door.

Refreshments include complimentary soft drinks, pub mix and popcorn. Assorted beer, seltzers and wine coolers will be available for purchase.

To reserve a table, call or text Paula Dowdle at 553-3138 or purchase at the door. Costumes are optional and prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

Immaculata Classical Academy will host a 5K race and a fun run with prizes on Oct. 20, part of its Knights Fest Fall Fundraiser. The cost is $25 per runner. The event will also feature an online auction and raffles with a chance to win a whole cow or $2,500.

To register, bid or purchase tickets, visit http://givebutter.com/knightsfest2023.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church will have its inaugural Holiday Celebration on Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a fish fry and bratwurst, raffle and a silent basket auction. For more information, call 366-5651.

Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, will host its annual craft fair Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For booth rental information, call the church office at 447-2013 before 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., call Jean Gawarecki at 386-8829 or Karen Van Vactor at 432-1892.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Loretto High School class of 1963 will hold its 60th reunion on Oct. 21 at Captain’s Quarters, 5700 Captains Quarters Road, at noon.

If anyone has information on classmates who may want to attend, call or send a text message to A. Clark at 777-9007.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

“Spiritual Preparation for Music Ministry” will be presented by Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, for liturgical musicians on Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, in the “Lighthouse” room.

The workshop will cover topics of prayer, preparation and ministerial identity. It is recommended for anyone involved in music ministry — directors, choir members, cantors and instrumentalists of all levels of skill and experience.

The workshop is free, but participants should register online at www.archlou.org/worship, by email at worship@archlou.org or by phone at 471-2144.

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will continue Oct. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dr. Sam Cotton, assistant professor of family and geriatric medicine at UofL’s School of Medicine, will discuss geriatric assessment and how healthcare professionals provide care to benefit older adults.

The event is free and open to the public at 2000 Newburg Road. Register at www.nazhome.org/rsvp/. The series will not be offered in November and December; it will resume in January.

The Office of Family and Life Ministries is planning several events during October, Respect Life Month. The remaining topics and dates are:

“Preparing for End-of-Life,” Oct. 18, St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Mass at 6:30 p.m.

“Open Wide Our Hearts: A Pastoral Letter Against Racism,” Oct. 23, Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will present several classes in October, including:

An Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, Oct. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop.

Hebrew Numerology, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

“Renewing Our Relationship with the Eucharist: Four Invitations to Revive Our Students’ Desire for Christ in the Blessed Sacrament,” Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

The classes are $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Oct. 19 and 20: Scripture in the life of the Church (Part 1).

Oct. 26 and 27: Scripture in the life of the Church (Part 2).

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.