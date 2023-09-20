Archdiocesan News

In-person and virtual open house set at St. Meinrad

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an open house for its graduate theology program Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to visit the campus and speak to current students, according to an announcement from St. Meinrad.

 An online open house will be offered on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

The graduate theology program offers a master’s degree in theology, as well as specialization certificates in church history, ethics and moral theology; liturgical and sacramental theology; pastoral studies; Scripture; systematic theology; and general theological studies.

Graduate certificate programs are available in spiritual direction and in reflective practices. 
Courses are open to lay men and women and deacons, according to the announcement. To register by Oct. 4 and request free overnight accommodations, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.

