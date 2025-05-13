Hundreds attend Mass of Thanksgiving for Pope Leo XIV in downtown Louisville

Close to 20 priests concelebrated with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre during a Mass of Thanksgiving for newly elected Pope Leo May 12 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

More than 300 people, including at least 40 priests and deacons, filled the Cathedral of the Assumption the evening of May 12 as Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving for newly elected Pope Leo XIV, calling him a gift from the U.S. church to the world.

The beginning of the pontiff’s ministry “marks a new time of hope and expectation,” the archbishop said. “When Pope Leo stepped out onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica after his election, his first words to the world were, ‘Peace be with you,’ the words of the risen Jesus Christ to his apostles. ‘Peace be with you,’ a peace that the pope speaks boldly for in a world that suffers so much.”

Pope Leo XIV, the first pope from the United States, spoke those words May 8, about an hour after white smoke pouring from the Sistine Chapel announced his election to the world.

A pope’s first remarks reflect his vision and his intentions, Archbishop Fabre said during the special liturgy, calling Pope Leo’s first statements “truly inspiring.”

Following the special Mass, members of the congregation, including Nereyda Godoy, left, and Carmen Rendon greeted each other. From left, Maria Avila de Majorga, Deacon Peter Rendon and Ebby Montaño looked on. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

During his homily, the archbishop looked at the role of the pope in light of the day’s Gospel reading from the Book of John, in which the risen Jesus assigns Simon Peter three “sacred responsibilities” — to feed his lambs, tend his sheep and feed his sheep.

This is crucial in understanding the pope’s role as the successor of Peter, the archbishop said. Just as Jesus entrusted Peter to care for his flock, the pope is entrusted to care for the entire church, the archbishop said.

And he’s to carry out this responsibility with humility, the archbishop noted.

“Our new pope, like Peter, has a calling to love Jesus and to serve his church with humility. The essence of the pope’s role is not rooted in power and prestige but is rooted in service,” Archbishop Fabre said. “One of the titles of the pope is the ‘servant of the servants of God,’ which captures the core of his ministry, serving the church and its members with humility and selflessness.”

Archbishop Fabre closed by asking those gathered to pray “earnestly” for the pope for strength, guidance, courage and wisdom to face the challenges that are sure to come, he said. He asked for prayers also for the pope’s family members.

Those who attended the Mass had varied reactions to the pope’s election.

Rick Adrio, a member of the cathedral who attended the Mass, said Pope Leo’s election feels like a blessing. He cried the moment he found out Pope Leo was elected, the first pope from the U.S.

“His career and his service to the poor. His pedigree, he’s so educated yet so down to earth and a servant,” said Adrio. “I feel so privileged to be part of this Catholic community.”

Alice Shade, also member of the cathedral, said, “I’m hopeful. From what I’ve read, he lives what our faith is and what we’re called to do — be neighbors.”

A group of Hispanic women who attended the Mass, said they are happy with the new pope’s connection to Latin America.

“As a Latina, I felt blessed when I heard him speak Spanish,” said Nereyda Godoy, a member of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours and a native of Mexico. “I could see how emotional he was when he came out and saw all the people. It’s a big blessing for all, no matter your language.”

Maria Avila de Majorga, a member of Epiphany Church and a native of Mexico, said she thinks he’ll be a good pope. “He expressed himself beautifully the first day. I’m happy with his connection to Latin America.”

Yuliana Guillermo, a member of St. Edward Church, didn’t attend the Mass, but said in a phone interview that she’s excited about Pope Leo’s election. A native of Tacna, a southern city in Peru, said she spoke to relatives back home and they are feeling a sense of pride.

“He didn’t just speak about poverty, he lived it,” said Guillermo, referring to Pope Leo’s two decades serving in Peru, including as the bishop of Chiclayo, a city in the northwestern part of the nation.

“Chiclayo is beautiful but has a lot of poverty and lots of natural disasters like flooding. That’s the place he chose to do his missionary work. He didn’t go to Lima (the nation’s capital) or a big city. He was where the people needed him, which speaks a lot about his humility,” she added.

The congregation prayed the Lord’s Prayer during a Mass of Thanksgiving for the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the liturgy May 12 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Carmen Rendon, who attended the liturgy, said, “He fits the picture of what we need.

“The world is in such chaos,” she said, noting that the newly elected pope looked serene and in control. “His missionary work means he has a missionary heart for the people. He has a world perspective. I’m excited.”

Pam Grundy, a member of Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, Ky., who drove to Louisville for the liturgy with a friend, said even before the conclave, she’d picked Cardinal Robert Prevost off a list of cardinals likely to be elected.

“I don’t know what it is about him,” but she was drawn to him, she said. “I think he’ll be good, a real spiritual leader that we need.”

Arlene Spalding-Pasley, also a member of Holy Rosary, said, “I’m proud of him, the fact that he’s American. He will bring the prayers and spirit of giving that we all need. He’ll take care of the poor.”

M. Annette Mandley-Turner, executive director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, said she didn’t believe she’d see a pope from the U.S. in her lifetime.

“It is possible we will truly embrace our faith differently because I don’t feel we’ll be as critical as we’ve been on various matters,” she said.

To most Catholics, Rome is another world, she said, but “here’s a person (though he lived outside the U.S.) who understands American culture from first-hand experience. I’m really excited. He’ll continue the journey Pope Francis left.”’

Molly Keene Smith, director of the archdiocese’s Office of Mission Advancement, said, “I think he’ll be wonderful. His life experiences are so unique and varied that it’ll give him an incredibly diverse perspective,” she said. “He has a servant heart. I’m thrilled he was born in the U.S.”

Kimberly Carter, who attends Mass at the cathedral, was wiping tears from her eyes at the end of the May 12 liturgy.

“They are tears of joy,” she said, explaining she feels a special connection to Pope Leo because they both seem to have roots in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward.

OSV News reported on May 10 that Pope Leo’s maternal grandmother, Louise Baquié, was Creole, born in New Orleans, according to Jari Honora, a certified genealogist and a family historian for the Historic New Orleans Collection museum.

Carter said, “I’m just very pleased. It feels good. That’s where my roots are from.

“As an African American, I continue to practice my faith, but there was some separatism. I’m overjoyed that it’s come full circle. Having lived through the segregated practices of the past, this brings me joy,” she said.

Deacon Keith McKenzie, who serves at St. Augustine Church in Louisville, said the election of Pope Leo brings hope and promise.

“It’s an exciting time to be an American Catholic. It’s an opportunity to showcase our faith in the context of the world,” he said. “The world will have its gaze on the U.S. People, may slow down and take a deeper look into America and their role in the church. There’s hope in being seen as a very serious country that can help play a role in the evolution of the church.”