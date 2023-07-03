Archdiocesan News

Hosparus Health will offer volunteer training July 15

by

Hosparus Health, which provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their caregivers, will offer volunteer training July 15 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its main Louisville office, 6200 Dutchmans Lane.

The organization is in need of patient-support volunteers in Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties.

Depending on their interests, volunteers provide “presence and support to patients and respite to their caregivers, bereavement care and veteran-to-veteran companionship,” according to a press release from Hosparus.

Registration is free but required. A volunteer application form can be filled out at hosparushealth.org/volunteer

For more information contact Sky Yeasayer, volunteer manager, at syeasayer@hosparus.org.

Tags from the story
, ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Loretto Sister Rose Colley, teacher and peacemaker, dies
Sister of Loretto at the Foot of the Cross Rose Colley died...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *