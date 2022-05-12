Hosparus Health — which provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their caregivers — will offer free volunteer training from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at its main Louisville office, 6200 Dutchmans Lane.

The organization is in need of patient support volunteers in Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties.

Depending on their interests, volunteers provide “presence and support to patients and respite to their caregivers, bereavement care and veteran-to-veteran companionship,” according to a press release from Hosparus.

Registration is required and a volunteer application form can be filled out at hosparushealth.org/volunteer. Volunteers are required to provide documentation of COVID-19 vaccination prior to training.

For more information contact Sky Yeasayer, volunteer manager, at syeasayer@hosparus.org.