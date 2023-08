Father Shayne Duvall, pastor of Holy Trinity Church, blessed students, members of the faculty and staff during Sunday Mass Aug. 13 before they headed back to school. (Photo Special to The Record)

Father Shayne Duvall, pastor of Holy Trinity Church, prayed over students and members of Holy Trinity School’s faculty and staff during Sunday Mass Aug. 13. The “backpack blessing” is an annual event for the school. Students of Holy Trinity School St. Matthews and Holy Trinity School Clifton returned to school Aug. 16.