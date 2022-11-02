Holy Cross to hold annual Hall of Fame induction

Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will hold its annual Hall of Fame induction at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 to celebrate four distinguished alumni from Angela Merici, Bishop David and Holy Cross high schools. Two honorary alumni will also be recognized.

According to a press release from the school, the honorees are selected for their accomplishments and their commitment to Holy Cross. They are:

Leadership Award — Trish Mazzoni, a graduate of Angela Merici High School class of 1980.

Innovator Award — Tony Carrico, a graduate of the Bishop David High School class of 1982.

Service Award — Sandi Swimme Otte, an Angela Merici High School alumna who graduated in 1968.

Next Generation Award — Kyle Nauert, a graduate of Holy Cross High School class of 2007.

Honorary Alumni Award — Sara and Gary Young.

Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will benefit the school’s tuition fund. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/halloffame2022/ticketing. For more information, contact Katy Buerger at 447-4363.