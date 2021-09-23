Seventeen students who attend Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. The winners will be announced next spring.
The semifinalists are:
- Sacred Heart Academy — Lindsey Adamchik, Madeline Clingaman, Grace Jarboe and Taylor Ruml.
- St. Xavier High School — Samuel Gatewood, Jack Goebel, Darren Grendi, Nicholas Keiran, Andrew Spalding, George Wagner and Zachary Whelan.
- Trinity High School — Ethan Brunton, Matthew Chou, Ryan Groza, Lucas McArthur, Paul Springer and Garrett Weakley.