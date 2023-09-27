Holy Cross students take part in Great Day of Service

Holy Cross High School students sorted masks at SOS Sept. 20 during their annual Great Day of Service. (Photo Special to The Record)

Holy Cross High School observed its annual “Great Day of Service” Sept. 20 in which students fan out across the community to donate their time.

Holy Cross High School students peeled and chopped carrots at St. Vincent de Paul’s Open Hand Kitchen Sept. 20 during their annual Great Day of Service. The Open Hand kitchen provides daily meals for homeless individuals. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students served at 24 agencies, including the Franciscan Kitchen and St. Vincent de Paul’s Open Hand Kitchen where they helped with the preparation of meals for homeless individuals. Holy Cross students also stopped at SOS, where they packed medical items for shipment to regions in need.

Holy Cross High School students peeled potatoes at the Franciscan Kitchen Sept. 20 during their annual Great Day of Service. The kitchen provides daily meals for homeless individuals. (Photo Special to The Record)

A group also visited one of Nazareth Home’s campuses, where they spent time with elderly residents and helped with various projects.