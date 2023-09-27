Holy Cross students take part in Great Day of Service

Holy Cross High School observed its annual “Great Day of Service” Sept. 20 in which students fan out across the community to donate their time.
Students served at 24 agencies, including the Franciscan Kitchen and St. Vincent de Paul’s Open Hand Kitchen where they helped with the preparation of meals for homeless individuals. Holy Cross students also stopped at SOS, where they packed medical items for shipment to regions in need.
A group also visited one of Nazareth Home’s campuses, where they spent time with elderly residents and helped with various projects.