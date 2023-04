Jesse Saylor, left, a student at Holy Cross High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. (Photo Special to The Record)

Jesse Saylor, a student at Holy Cross High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, earned his Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America.For his Eagle Scout project, Jesse cleaned up three areas in Iroquois Park including the horse stables and the golf course. In addition, he cleaned leaves from a family gravesite located near the golf course. By the end of his project, he’d removed 21 bags of trash and other debris from the park.