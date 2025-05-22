Holy Angels Graduation Essays 2025

Holy Angels fosters love for learning

Emily Broaddus

Why do we say that “curiosity killed the cat?” I find the ubiquity of this notion rather disconcerting. While there are certainly times when it would be inappropriate to ask questions (for example, regarding the personal lives of others), there is a pervasive idea in our culture that curiosity is a negative thing. Those who ask clarifying questions are sometimes ridiculed for their lack of understanding, and those who wish to know why they are expected to learn some formula or process are told not to question their betters.



Such refusals to entertain curiosity have created a world where learning is almost entirely divorced from reality. Lessons exist to memorize facts until the end of some test or exam and are subsequently forgotten, leaving no real impact on the students. School could be an environment in which the understanding and application of knowledge are encouraged for the betterment of students. Yet, this idea is all but scorned in so many schools because “curiosity killed the cat.”



This attitude is not, in reality, universal. I have been fortunate enough to attend Holy Angels Academy, where questions, discussion and the goal of understanding is encouraged and celebrated.



When I was first learning the basic trigonometric functions, my class caught on to how to use “sine” and “cosine” almost immediately. However, we had questions about what they meant and why we were doing what we were doing, and we told our teacher as much. Her response was to spend our class the next day going over what trigonometric functions are and how they were created. That day likely forced her to re-evaluate her lesson plan, but she never asked us to simply accept what we were being told.



Similarly, one day a student in my class disagreed with a point made by one of our teachers. When she brought it up to him the next day, he listened to her arguments and offered counterpoints. This sparked a full class discussion that spanned the entire class period. It is important to emphasize that we did not spend the class shouting and arguing; we had a very calm debate that ultimately reached a conclusion.



Throughout my time at Holy Angels Academy, the staff have repeatedly demonstrated a similar dedication to helping students reach conclusions through discussion and examining the facts. This has allowed me to realize my love of learning and given me the confidence to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Eight years of schooling in a competitive field could have seemed insurmountable if I had not had such wonderful influences in my education.



Perhaps more students would be able to discover a passion for learning if our culture re-examined that overused proverb, the way it was originally coined by Ben Jonson in 1598: “Curiosity killed the cat, but satisfaction brought it back.”

A journey of transformation:

From Cameroon to Holy Angels Academy

Djelf Ledoux

As a 16-year-old high school senior from a multicultural background, my journey has been characterized by diverse and rich cultural experiences. Growing up in a small metropolitan community in Cameroon, a country with over 250 languages and 70 cultural groups, has profoundly shaped me. I spent the first eight years of my life in my home province before moving to another province, where I continued my education for another six years. These environments infused my life with a wealth of experiences.



In Cameroon, education was seen as a path to excellence achieved through competition within large student bodies. While this system produced measurable success, it often suppressed individual identities. In this landscape, which favored high achievers, those less engaged struggled to find footing. Though my community fostered a sense of belonging, the rigid expectations limited opportunities for holistic character development.



Transitioning to Louisville during my sophomore year marked a pivotal moment in my educational journey. It represented a significant shift from a community-driven, consensus-based educational framework to one that prioritized individual excellence. Attending Holy Angels Academy (HAA), a private classical Catholic institution, was transformative. Here, I encountered foundational values centered around individual excellence and integrity. HAA’s classical philosophy emphasizes developing intellectual and moral capacities through a rigorous academic curriculum and a steadfast commitment to character development. The environment encourages students to pursue their full potential while upholding Catholic values, like compassion and service, in the quest for truth.



A major milestone at HAA was receiving my first communion a year after arriving. The academy has served not just as an educational institution but as a structural pillar for my faith journey. It has become a sanctuary amid the temptations and struggles of teenage life, nurturing my spiritual growth. Daily Masses, opportunities for the sacrament of reconciliation, and the open yet respectful atmosphere have deepened my understanding and commitment to my faith. Already a devout Christian in Cameroon, HAA introduced me to a vibrant community that reflects God’s guidance and a solid understanding of the faith.



The Catholic values instilled in me at HAA have influenced my character and guided my academic and extracurricular activities. Participating in events like the annual Kentucky March for Life has been particularly formative. An intentional curriculum, qualified staffing and engaging classroom discussions have fostered unique identities within students, motivating us to make meaningful contributions to society rather than simply blending in. Whether analyzing a pivotal scene in Shakespeare’s King Lear with Miss Buntain, debating ethical dilemmas with Father Sexton, discussing current events in Mrs. Norton’s U.S. History class or conducting experiments in chemistry with Mrs. Beard, I have gained insights alongside my peers in an instructional yet enjoyable environment.



Looking ahead, I am eager to pursue a career in medicine. Motivated by the sense of responsibility instilled in me at HAA, I began working in the UofL surgery room at 15 and became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at 16.



A significant moment occurred while offering tours to incoming families at HAA’s Open House. As I shared my experiences with prospective students and families, I was overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible transformation that has shaped my life during my time at Holy Angels Academy for the last two years. I recognize the profound impact these experiences have had on my personal growth, and I attribute much of who I am today to Cameroon’s upbringing and HAA’s molding. Embracing my multicultural background, I am excited to continue weaving these experiences into my future, aspiring to make a positive difference in the world.

Gratitude and Growth:

My journey at Holy Angels

Rose Spalding

Now that I am a senior, I have been thinking a lot about how the people and teachers in my school, Holy Angels Academy, have impacted me and shaped my experiences, and I am very thankful for them. They have helped me throughout my life so far, and their level of care for me has been second only to my family.



My school aims to show all of its students the truth. It does this not only by teaching us about the faith every day, but also by practicing it. One of my favorite classes is Scripture; Father Sexton has mastered making the class intriguing and fun, yet educational. Within the first week of class, I thought of Scripture differently than I had before, and I now understand more about God than I ever have before. Father Sexton also hears us out when we ask ridiculous “would you rather” and “what would you do” questions, usually related to moral dilemmas that could never actually happen. In addition to allowing us to explore questions about the faith, we get to practice our faith every day in daily Mass.



Another class that I enjoy is literature. I like the books we read, not only because of the stories, but also because they teach us facts and trials of life from the perspectives of other people and times. One of my favorites this year was Shakespeare’s King Lear, which includes themes of love, loyalty and thankfulness. Miss Buntain also has us do fun projects, like making a parody video of King Lear – I cannot tell how much I laughed while making it, and I was so excited to show other people the video. We are also given time for discussion, where my classmates and I argued about our views of the books. Some of my classmates like to take the side of an annoying character just so that we start an argument, but it is a lot of fun.



There are several others that I think of who have impacted my experiences. One of the first that comes to mind is Dr. Jones, who taught history. It was evident that he cared about us and our future, and he was fun to talk to. He shared some of his life experiences, and he was a great teacher. Then there is Mr. Swearingen, who used to teach history but is now headmaster. He taught us world history and the value of formal posture and respectful speech. I also remember laughing a lot when he was teaching; sometimes he would give us a crumpled piece of paper and let us try to throw it at his face while he stayed still.



Mrs. Norton, another history teacher, always takes the time to explain current events and economic issues. I appreciate Mr. Koprucki, my calculus teacher, who is dedicated to our education and always encourages us to achieve our goals. I also understand Mrs. Beard, my chemistry teacher, whose value for knowledge is evident. Lastly, I am thankful for my classmates, whom I can always count on to say or do something funny (and sometimes ridiculous) to make my day.



I will be forever grateful to the people of Holy Angels Academy, and I am so glad I could be a part of its community. I can never forget these people who care about me, teach me and brighten my day.