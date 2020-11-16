‘Holiday buffers’ recommended for Catholic schools

Record Staff Report

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Catholic Schools has issued guidance to schools in the archdiocese to include “buffer days” following the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays after a “significant increase” in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines were reported in a number of schools.

Superintendent of Catholic schools Leisa Schulz issued a memo to school leaders Nov. 13 that offered guidance in the coming weeks. Based upon recommendations from the health department, the Office of Catholic Schools recommends schools offer:

Remote learning or days off on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24, 2020

Remote learning Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020

Remote learning Monday through Friday, Jan. 4 to 8, 2021.

“Our data and collaboration with the health department has guided us. The health department is overwhelmed with cases. While our schools remain safe, we anticipate our challenges will continue to grow in the coming weeks, and our schools’ abilities to straddle both ‘in-person’ and remote learning will become increasingly difficult,” Schulz said in the memo.

In a statement about the recommendations issued on Nov. 13, the archdiocese stated these recommendations do not represent a system-wide decision or mandate and some schools may elect to follow a different approach. Schools are to engage in their normal “consultative processes” and will offer communication regarding specific plans to parents.