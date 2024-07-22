Historical league to present event on church architects

The Louisville Historical League will host “Architects of Catholic Churches: William and Patrick Keely,” a presentation about the Keely brothers who designed hundreds of churches in the United States, including the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The free event, open to the public, will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at the cathedral, 455 S. Fourth St.

The Keely brothers, who emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland, lived in New York and designed hundreds of churches throughout the country, according to a press release from the league.

William Keeley later moved to Louisville where he designed several churches in the region, including the cathedral, St. Vincent de Paul Church on the campus of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, St. Rose Church in Springfield, Ky., and St. Theresa of Avila Church in Rhodelia, Ky.

The presenters will be Tim Tomes, archivist for the Archdiocese of Louisville, and architects Steve Wiser and David Allen.

According to the release, the Louisville Historical League is dedicated to promoting the appreciation and preservation of Louisville’s cultural heritage and historic environment.