Highlands Community Ministries will host its 25th Empty Bowls hunger benefit from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 15 on the grounds of its food pantry located at 1228 E. Breckinridge Lane.

The event will feature live rock and pop music, craft brews and foods including soup, chilis, bread and fruit. Handmade pottery bowls will be available for sale.

Tickets are $25 for adults 18 and older, $10 for kids 13 to 17 and $5 for kids 6 to 12.

