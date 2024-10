Sacred Heart Academy is hosting a High School Worship Night at the Ursuline Arts Center Plaza, 3114 Lexington Road, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 7.

It’s open to all high school students in the city and will include prayer, music, adoration, Scripture, food, fun and fellowship.For more information, send an email to aconliffe25@student.shslou.org.