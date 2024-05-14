‘Heroes of Hope’ event will honor community leaders

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will host its 12th annual Heroes of Hope Awards Celebration June 25 at 6 p.m.

Four individuals and three organizations, including a Catholic parish, will be honored “for their contributions to and support of youth development, family empowerment, the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and its Catholic Enrichment Center,” according to a news release from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

This year’s individual honorees are:

Mary Brown, St. Augustine Church

William Mathis, St. Martin de Porres Church

Dr. Eliza Young, Christ the King Church

Ashia Powell, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

Community organizations being honored are:

St. William Church

Louisville Urban League

Bridge Kids International

The cost of the event is $40 per person. Proceeds support the programs and services offered by the Catholic Enrichment Center. For more details or sponsorship opportunities, call the center at 776-0262.