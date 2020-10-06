Herberger joins Mission Advancement staff

Melissa Herberger joins the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Mission Advancement Office as the new coordinator of annual giving and stewardship.

She will primarily focus on providing support to parish leaders for the annual Catholic Services Appeal.

Many Catholic school families across the archdiocese may remember Herberger from her role as the administrative manager with the Catholic Education Foundation. She most recently worked as the administrative assistant for the archdiocesan Office of Faith Formation.

Herberger, who began work in the Mission Advancement Office last month, said she is excited to work closely with parishes again.

“I have missed the interaction with parish staff, especially pastors. I have always been passionate about stewardship and giving back and am eager to work collectively with parishes to increase parishioner stewardship,” she said.

Herberger and her husband, Dan, attend St. Stephen Martyr Church. They have two children: Alex, a freshman at Bellarmine University; and Helen, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy.

For more information about the 2020 Catholic Services Appeal, click here.