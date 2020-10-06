Catholic Services Appeal is a call to all

The 2020 Catholic Services Appeal — which provides support for more than 100 ministries and programs of the Archdiocese of Louisville — is officially underway.

Parishioners in the Archdiocese of Louisville should begin to receive information regarding the appeal, along with a letter from Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz this week, and hear about the appeal in parish communications in the coming weeks.

In his letter to the people of the archdiocese, Archbishop Kurtz said the appeal provides an opportunity to “respond to our call as Catholics to contribute to the needs of the poor and the many good works of over 100 ministries and programs throughout our archdiocese.”

“In this climate of uncertainty, may we cultivate hope instead of fear and embrace an opportunity to truly purify our priorities,” the archbishop wrote.

The goal for the third consecutive year is $3.9 million — a goal staff of the Office of Mission Advancement is confident they can meet with the help of Catholics in central Kentucky. Last year, the appeal raised $3.8 million, just shy of its goal.

This year’s theme for the annual appeal is “We are called,” which is a paraphrase of the eighth verse from the sixth chapter of the Book of Micah.

“The phrase is very fitting given what is going on in the world with the pandemic and social unrest,” said Tink Guthrie, vice-chancellor of the archdiocese.

Guthrie said the services appeal is an invitation to all.

“We are called to do more than listen, we are called to act,” he said.

As one of the three primary sources of funding for the work of the archdiocese, gifts to the Catholic Services Appeal play a vital role in supporting dozens of ministries, services and programs, Guthrie said.

For example, last year, funds raised through the annual appeal:

Supplemented catechesis, conferences, workshops, training sessions and resources for the Office of Faith Formation.

Provided interpreters to health care, social service and education providers in Oldham and Shelby counties;

Supported Catholic Charities Bakhita Empowerment Initiative to combat human trafficking.

Coordinated efforts to provide parishes with Paycheck Protection Program loans during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guthrie said new to this year’s appeal is a challenge grant sponsored by an anonymous couple aimed at encouraging an increased amount of giving to members of the Salt & Light Giving Society. Members of the Salt & Light Giving Society give $500 or more to the annual appeal. The couple have announced they will match any increased giving for last year’s donors to the society over their gift from last year, up to $50,000. For example, if someone donated $500 last year and they increased their gift to $750 this year, the donors will match the $250 increase.

Donations may be made by mail, collection basket or online at archlou.org/CSA.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit archlou.org/CSA. The site includes a video featuring several ministries that receive support from the appeal.