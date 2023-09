The Gray Street Farmers Market, 485 E Gray St., will continue on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 26.

The market is a project of Catholic Charities of Louisville and the University of Louisville. Produce grown by refugee farmers in the charity’s Common Earth Gardens program will be for sale, as well as bread, jams and desserts. To learn more about the Gray Street market, visit louisville.edu/sphis/gsfm/.