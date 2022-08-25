Graduates win National Merit college-sponsored scholarships

Six Catholic high school graduates, members of the class of 2022, are recipients of College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. They are:

Sacred Heart Academy graduates Lindsey Adamchik and Taylor Rumi won National Merit University of Kentucky Scholarships.

St. Xavier High School graduate Jack Goebel won a National Merit Centre College Scholarship and his classmate Zachary Whelan won a National Merit Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Scholarship.

Trinity High School graduates Lucas McArthur and Garrett Weakley won National Merit University of Alabama Scholarships.

College-sponsored scholarships are renewable and cover up to four years of undergraduate study at the sponsoring institution. Awards range from $500 to $2,000 per year, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.