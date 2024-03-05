Archdiocesan News

Good Friday Way of the Cross planned in downtown Louisville

by

On Good Friday, March 29, a 1.5 mile ecumenical Stations of the Cross will process through downtown Louisville, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Chestnut Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. 

The “Way of the Cross: A Walk for Justice,” will end across from the Cathedral of the Assumption at Founders Square at Fourth and Liberty streets at 11:30 a.m.

Prayers at each station during the service will focus on those who experience violence, suffering and oppression in remembrance of the final moments of Jesus’ life.

For more information, contact Lisa Steiner at lisapsteiner@gmail.com or 533-4040.

