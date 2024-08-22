Golfing event at ‘Tee It Up’ Sept. 7 will benefit Catholic Charities 

Catholic Charities of Louisville invites the public to “Tee It Up,” a virtual, indoor golf park, 201 Blankenbaker Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 7.

Proceeds from the fees players pay that day will benefit Catholic Charities.

“Tee It Up” offers indoor golfing bays featuring more than 200 virtual courses. Catholic Charities will benefit from the bay fees, which are $60 per hour. Bays are available for one- to three-hour sessions.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reserving a tee time is recommended by calling 384-0966.