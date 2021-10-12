Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will celebrate a Gold Mass for all scientists, science educators and science students at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

Organizers hope the Gold Mass will “create spiritual fellowship among Catholic scientists, science educators and students of science, while also affirming the Catholic Church’s long tradition of scientific inquiry and accomplishment,” according to an announcement about the event.

Following Mass, a reception will feature a presentation by Dr. Kate Bulinski, an associate professor in Bellarmine University’s department of environmental studies. She will present “Faith and Science: Compatible and Complementary.”

The reception, which will also include refreshments, will be held next to the church in the Archdiocese of Louisville Pastoral Center.