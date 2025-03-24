Girl Scouts receive religious awards

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana received Catholic religious awards during a ceremony at the Cathedral of the Assumption on March 9. (Photo Special to The Record)

Ten Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana received Catholic religious awards during a ceremony at the Cathedral of the Assumption on March 9. Father Troy Overton, chaplain for the archdiocese’s Catholic Committee on Scouting, presided over the ceremony.

All of the medal recipients belong to troops based at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.

The following Girl Scouts — members of Troop 2240 — received the Missio and the Pillars of Faith medals:

Madison Cohn, South Oldham High School

Meredith Feger, Mercy Academy

Nyah Kolibab, Assumption High School

Claire Manchak, Mercy Academy

Olivia Manikhong, Assumption High School

Kate Solon, Sacred Heart Academy

The following Girl Scouts received the I Live My Faith medal:

Jane Fitzner, Troop 863

Madeline Netherton, Troop 863

Bronwyn RaeLeah Cleary, Troop 1065

Adrienne Netherton of Troop 1197 received the God is Love medal.