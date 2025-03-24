Girl Scouts receive religious awards

Ten Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana received Catholic religious awards during a ceremony at the Cathedral of the Assumption on March 9. Father Troy Overton, chaplain for the archdiocese’s Catholic Committee on Scouting, presided over the ceremony.
All of the medal recipients belong to troops based at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky.
The following Girl Scouts — members of Troop 2240 — received the Missio and the Pillars of Faith medals:
- Madison Cohn, South Oldham High School
- Meredith Feger, Mercy Academy
- Nyah Kolibab, Assumption High School
- Claire Manchak, Mercy Academy
- Olivia Manikhong, Assumption High School
- Kate Solon, Sacred Heart Academy
The following Girl Scouts received the I Live My Faith medal:
- Jane Fitzner, Troop 863
- Madeline Netherton, Troop 863
- Bronwyn RaeLeah Cleary, Troop 1065
Adrienne Netherton of Troop 1197 received the God is Love medal.