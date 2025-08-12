From the Superintendent: Walking Together in Faith — A new school year begins

Amy Nall

As the doors of our Catholic schools open once again, we are reminded that this is no ordinary beginning. Every beginning is sacred, and the year 2025-2026 will be no exception.

In this Jubilee Year of Hope, we embark on a sacred journey — a pilgrimage of faith, service, and learning. Our school year theme invites us to reflect deeply. As disciples of Christ, we journey together through the sacred spaces and places of this archdiocese with a shared mission — the formation and education of our students.

These sacred spaces are not limited to churches and chapels. They are found in the ordinary places and everyday moments that shape our students’ lives:

In the carpool line, where backpacks bounce and sleepy smiles greet the morning.

In the hallways, where the scampering of feet fuels the energy of eager learners.

In the classroom, where collaboration sparks creativity and curiosity.

On the playground, where laughter and playfulness echo the joy of God’s love.

In the church pews, where whispered prayers and quiet reflection nurture the soul.

On the bus, where the details of the day are recounted, and the sacredness of shared memories brings hope for tomorrow.

These places are holy because they are filled with the presence of our students, our educators and our shared commitment to Catholic education. Our devoted faculty and staff will be fully present in these moments. They will walk alongside our students, meeting them in the sacredness of each day and embracing the holy work of forming minds and hearts in Christ.

As the new superintendent of our Catholic Schools, I offer the following message to each and all of the partners in this year’s journey:

To our parents, your role is irreplaceable. You are the first teachers of faith, and your partnership with our schools is vital. Your prayers, your presence and your participation help create the vibrant, faith-filled environment where your children can thrive.

To our students, you are the reason we exist. Your teachers and administrators stand ready to welcome you warmly into your school community, where you belong and will be encouraged to grow academically, spiritually and socially — within a supportive setting that celebrates your strengths and successes.

To our educators and staff, thank you for your dedication to nurturing not only academic excellence but also spiritual growth. Your vocation is one of the most important ministries and a true gift to our Church and our future.

To our parish and community members, your support sustains our mission. Whether through prayer, volunteering or simply encouraging a child, you are a valued part of this sacred journey.

As we begin this new school year, I eagerly await the opportunity to accompany administrators, faculty, staff, students and families on this year-long pilgrimage through the sacred places and spaces of Catholic education.

May we walk together with hope, with purpose, with faith, and with joy, trusting that Christ walks with us every step of the way.

Welcome back. Let the journey begin.

