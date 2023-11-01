Former CCK staffer honored for his work on school choice

Andrew Vandiver, formerly the associate director of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky and past president of EdChoice Kentucky, was recognized as a 2023 Outstanding Advocate by the Alliance for Catholic Urban Education.

The alliance serves children and families in the Diocese of Covington, Ky. Its mission is to “ensure that our children within the inner-city areas of our diocese continue to have access to a Catholic education,” according to the diocese’s website.

Vandiver, who lives in the Covington diocese, led legislative efforts to expand school choice in the commonwealth for years in his roles with the Catholic conference and EdChoice.

He recently resigned from the conference, but he will continue as a member of EdChoice’s board, the organization said.