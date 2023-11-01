Community-Wide Prayer Service for victims set

In remembrance of victims of violence in the city, the ninth annual Community-Wide Prayer Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, 1310 West Broadway, on Nov. 14.

The event is sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry in collaboration with the Region One parishes — St. Augustine, St. Martin de Porres, Christ the King, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Good Shepherd and St. William churches.

The service will remember victims of violence in 2023.

“Prayers will be offered for their loved ones and friends,” said an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

A reception will follow the service. All are invited. For more information, contact the office at 636-0296, ext. 1245.