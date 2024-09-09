Flaget High School Museum opens in a new location

Members of the Flaget Alumni Association and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre cut the ribbon opening the new Flaget High School Museum Sept. 4 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive (Photo Special to The Record by Tim Tomes)

The Flaget High School Museum, formerly housed at St. Xavier High School, has been relocated to a new 900-square-foot space at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre blessed the new space and cut the ribbon at an opening ceremony Sept. 4.

The museum houses photos, pennants, trophies and other memorabilia from the high school’s brief history. It opened in 1942 under the guidance of Xaverian Brothers and closed in 1974.

In its three decades of operation, the school educated more than 4,000 young men. Fifty years after its closure, an estimated 800 graduates remain dedicated to the school’s legacy with their involvement in the Flaget Alumni Association.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre blessed the new Flaget High School Museum Sept. 4 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, as alumni and supporters looked on. (Photo Special to The Record by Tim Tomes)

The association promotes camaraderie and philanthropy. Members meet monthly for a luncheon and to hear from a speaker. And they support Catholic secondary education through an endowment, the Flaget Alumni Scholar Fund, established in 2004. It has reached $1.4 million, according to the association’s leaders. Since the association’s inception, it has also awarded $1.3 million in donations to charities, primarily in support of Catholic education, leaders said.

The original museum opened in 1986 in the high school’s old location at 44th Street and River Park Drive in West Louisville. It was relocated to St. Xavier in 2001.

At the Flaget Center, the museum will have regular hours open for walk-ins on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Upon arrival, call 502-448-8581.

Visits by appointment are also available during limited hours on Thursdays and Saturdays. To schedule an appointment, call 502-645-7798.