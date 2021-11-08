Benedictine Father Samuel Weber, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, is celebrating his silver jubilee as a priest this year.

Father Weber, a native of Chicago, Ill., professed vows as a Benedictine on Nov. 13, 1969. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 2, 1996.

During his ministry, he taught in the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary and the Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville. He is also an author, composer, editor and liturgical music director. Currently, Father Weber is on the staff of the Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred Music and Divine Worship and teaches at St. Patrick’s Seminary in Menlo Park, Calif.