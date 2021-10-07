Father William F. Wagner, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on Oct. 6 at Baptist East Hospital. He was 84 and had been a priest of the archdiocese for 58 years.

Father Wagner, a native of Louisville, attended Saint Mary’s College High School and Saint Mary’s College. He completed major seminary at Saint Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. He did postgraduate study at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Father Wagner was ordained by Archbishop John A. Floersh on May 25, 1963.

He served as associate pastor of St. Athanasius Church and St. Aloysius Church in 1963. From 1963-1965, he served as associate pastor at St. Jerome Church and as a teacher at Bishop David High School. From 1965-1966 he served as associate pastor of St. James Church.

In 1965 Father Wagner was assigned to the Archdiocese of Louisville’s chancery where he served for 19 years in the roles of secretary, ecclesiastical notary and chancellor.

In 1984 he was named pastor of St. James Church. In 1994, he was named pastor of Sts. Simon and Jude Church.

Father Wagner was a member of the Priests’ Council and served on the Permanent Diaconate Personnel Board. He also ministered in education serving as a teacher of German and religion at Bishop David High School and at Mercy High School. He served as a chaplain at Presentation Academy for 20 years. Father Wagner retired in 2007.

He is survived by his brother-in-law James McIntire, nephews William McIntire, Robert McIntire and Charles McIntire, great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, on Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also take place on the morning of the funeral, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Martha. Burial will be in the priest section at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Catholic school of the donor’s choosing or to Mass of the Air.