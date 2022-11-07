Father Voor, a pastor and professor, dies at 97

Father Joseph H. Voor, a retired pastor and professor of psychology, died on Nov. 6. He was 97 and had been a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville for 72 years.

Father Voor, a Louisville native, attended St. Vincent DePaul and St. Francis of Assisi schools, St. Xavier High School and St. Mary College. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., and was ordained June 3, 1950, by Archbishop John A. Floersh.

He went on to earn a doctoral degree in psychology from Catholic University of America.

He served as pastor of St. William Church, Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., and St. Matthew Mission Church in Bedford, Ky. He was associate pastor of St. Matthias and St. Philip Neri churches and the Cathedral of the Assumption. After retiring, he served as a senior associate at St. Brigid and St. James churches.

While serving as an associate pastor, Father Voor taught at Bellarmine University from 1955 to 1975, chairing the psychology department and serving as director of guidance, housing and the Upward Bound Project. He continued in residence at Bellarmine until 1982. He also taught at Nazareth College.

He served as chairman of the archdiocese’s Committee on Parish Councils, as executive director of the Commission on Councils and as director of Continuing Education for Priests. He also served with Engaged Encounter, on the Presbyteral Council and on the Retired Priests Committee.

Father Voor was a chaplain for the Kentucky State Reformatory, Luther Luckett Correctional Complex, Roederer Correctional Complex, Cedar Lake Lodge, Tri-County Baptist Hospital, St. Serra Club, Knights of St. John and Kindred Hospital. He was a spiritual advisor for the Secular Order of Carmel.

He also served as a provincial representative to the National Federation of Priests’ Councils and was the founding president of the National Organization for the Continuing Education of Roman Catholic Clergy. He was the National Catholic Guidance Council’s executive director.

Father Voor received the Archdiocese Senate of Priests Award for Service, the national John XXIII Award for Continuing Education of Roman Catholic Clergy and Bellarmine’s Msgr. Alfred F. Horrigan Distinguished Service Award.

Father Voor is survived by siblings Jim and Mary, several nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 1826 Edenside Ave. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Ave., following Mass.

Visitation will precede the Mass from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.