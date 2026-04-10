Father Robert E. Osborne, a pastor and teacher, dies at 98

Father Robert E. Osborne

Father Robert E. Osborne, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on April 9. He was 98 and had been a priest for nearly 72 years.

Father Osborne, known as “Fr. Oz,” was a Louisville native. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., and was ordained on May 8, 1954.

After his ordination, he served as a teacher and in pastoral ministry as a pastor, associate pastor and senior associate.

He taught at Trinity High School from 1957 to 1970 and served as an associate pastor of St. Benedict Church, St. Barnabas Church, the Cathedral of the Assumption, St. Martha Church and Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

He served as pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church, St. Lawrence Church and Our Lady of Lourdes.

Father Osborne retired in 1998 and served for a time as a senior associate of St. Patrick Church. At the time of his retirement, he told The Record that “sharing the sacramental life of the people” is one of life’s joys and said he didn’t intend to stop serving, adding, “I want to be of service to the Church.”

He is survived by his sister Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Strubel and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held April 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on April 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.